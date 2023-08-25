8/25/23 AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Lexington, Kentucky.

—

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solo (w/Harley Cameron)

Solo kicks Cassidy in the midsection, but Cassidy takes him down with a side-headlock take down. Solo tries to get free a few times, but Cassidy takes him right back down. Solo turns it into a head-scissors hold, but Cassidy counters out and drops him with an arm-drag. Cassidy sends Solo to the floor, but Solo drags him out and delivers a right hand. Cassidy comes back with a back elbow shot, and then Solo hides behind Cameron. Cassidy delivers his shin kicks to Cameron and then dives onto Solo after Solo almost ran into Cameron. Cassidy gets Solo back into the ring and goes up top, but Cameron trips him up. Solo slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Solo kicks Cassidy in the midsection and delivers a back elbow in the corner. Cassidy comes back and slams Solo’s head into the turnbuckle a few times. Cassidy drops Solo with a diving cross-body and follows with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy delivers a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Solo kicks out. Cameron starts singing at ringside and Solo delivers an enzuigiri. Solo slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Solo delivers a diving double stomp and goes for the cover again, but Cassidy kicks out. Cameron gets in the ring and tries to hit Cassidy with her heel, but he ducks under. Solo takes Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out once more. Cassidy goes for Beach Break, but Solo rolls through and they exchange roll-ups. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and follows with Beach Break for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

Jim Ross interviews the AAA Latin American Champion, QT Marshall. Marshall says it’s time he gets the respect that he has earned. Marshall says guys like Powerhouse Hobbs have aligned with him, but that is not the story that is told. Marshall says he checks every box that you want in a professional wrestler, and asks why it took AAA to see it in him. Marshall says he has a phD in wrestling, the passion, heart, and determination to get it done in the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between CM Punk and Samoa Joe airs.

—

Match #2 – AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall (c) (w/Johnny TV) vs. Gravity

Gravity quickly sends Marshall to the outside and dives onto him. Gravity gets Marshall back into the ring and comes off the top, but Marshall drops him with a right hand. Marshall delivers an elbow strike on the outside, but Gravity comes back with a hurricanrana. Gravity goes for another, but Marshall power bombs him onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Gravity fights back with a few chops, but Marshall drops him with one shot. Gravity comes back with a few roll-ups for two counts. Gravity slams Marshall down and gets another two count, and then delivers a corner clothesline. Gravity comes off the ropes, but Marshall catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Gravity comes back with another hurricanrana and gets a two count. Gravity delivers a few kicks and follows with 21 Plex. Gravity goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Marshall comes back and goes for the Diamond Cutter from the top rope, but Gravity gets free and delivers a few chops. Gravity delivers an uppercut and slams Marshall down. Gravity goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out. Gravity runs the ropes, but Marshall cuts him off with a Diamond Cutter and the Dirt Sheet Driver for the pin fall.

Winner and still AAA Latin American Champion: QT Marshall

—

A vignette airs for Dark Order. They says they were selfless for two years, but now they are doing everything for themselves.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Luchasaurus vs. Ren Jones

Jones delivers a quick back elbow in the corner, but Luchasaurus comes back with a choke slam. Luchasaurus slams Jones down again and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Luchasaurus

-After the match, Christian Cage, with the AEW TNT Championship over his shoulder, watching backstage.

—

The video package for All In airs.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya and Toni Storm (w/Ruby Soho)

All four women brawl as the bell rings. Storm takes Shida to the outside as Baker delivers shots to Saraya in the ring. Baker drops Saraya with a Slingblade and runs the ropes, but Soho grabs her boot to trip her up. Saraya delivers a back elbow strike to Baker and slams her into the corner. Storm tags in and delivers shots to Baker in the corner. Storm slams Baker’s face into the turnbuckle and follows with an uppercut. Storm drops Baker with a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Storm chokes Baker over the middle rope, and then Saraya delivers a series of knee strikes to baker. Storm sends Baker to the floor with a Hip Attack, and then Soho deliver stomps and shots to Baker. Kris Statlander comes to ringside and exchanges shots to Soho. Statlander takes Soho backstage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Saraya taunts Shida with the title, but Baker comes back with a few shots to Saraya. Saraya gains control and sends Baker back into the ring. Storm tags in and delivers shots to Baker. Baker comes back and exchanges shots with Storm, and then Baker drops her with a neck-breaker. Shida gets the tag and delivers shots to Storm. Shida delivers a shot to Saraya and drops Storm with a knee strike. Shida suplexes Saraya onto Storm and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Shida and Storm exchange shots and Shida delivers an enzuigiri. Baker goes after Storm, but Storm drops her with a suplex, Saraya tags in and throws Baker across the ring. Baker tags in and Saraya delivers a knee strike in the corner. Storm delivers the Hip Attack and she and Saraya slam Baker down. Saraya goes for the cover, but Shida shoves Storm into the pile to break it up.

All four women are down after a series of kicks, and then Saraya and Baker exchange shots. Shida and Storm do the same, and then Baker and Shida take advantage. Shida drops Saraya with a Falcon Arrow and Baker follows with a neck-breaker. Baker goes for the cover, but Storm breaks it up. Baker goes for the stomp, but Saraya grabs the referee’s leg. Storm spray-paints Shida’s face and Baker drops Storm with a shot. Shida accidentally hits Baker, and then Saraya drops Baker with the Nightcap for the pin fall.

Winners: Saraya and Toni Storm

-After the match, Saraya and Storm both grab the AEW Women’s World Championship. Neither wants to let go, so they hold it in the air together as the show comes to a close.