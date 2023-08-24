WWE Women’s Championship to be defended on SmackDown

WWE has announced that IYO SKY will defend the Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega on Friday’s SmackDown. This will be Vega’s first title defense on TV since becoming champion at SummerSlam earlier this month.

Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s SmackDown in Louisville, KY:

-IYO SKY defends the WWE4 Women’s Championship vs. Zelina Vega

-WWE U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match

-Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown to address Jey Uso quitting