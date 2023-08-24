WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India sold out

The Superstar Spectacle event in India has officially sold out and BookMyShow.com has stopped selling tickets for it.

Taking place on September 8 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Superstar Spectacle will feature WWE’s top stars along with those from India who are currently under contract with the company.

The first match announced for this show will feature Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Indus Sher, the team of Veer Mahaan and Sanga with Jinder Mahal in the corner.

A few days ago it was also revealed that John Cena will be appearing – and wrestling – on the show.

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is quite small for WWE standards, holding just 5,000 seats. This is WWE’s first show in Hyderabad.