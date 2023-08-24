Santana and Ortiz return to AEW, align with the BCC

Santana and Ortiz made their return to AEW last night despite reports of personal issues between the two and aligned themselves with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Santana has been out for over a year after he suffered a knee injury at the Blood & Guts match last year while Ortiz has not been featured much on AEW television since his tag team partner got injured.

The duo, who turned on Eddie Kingston in an angle on the show where the BCC took out Rey Fenix, will be joining the BCC in the Stadium Stampede match this Sunday.

Fenix is unable to travel to the UK due to visa issues beyond his control so he was written off the match last night and the match was switched to five-on-five instead of six-on-six.

It will now be Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz vs Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Penta in the popular match at Wembley.