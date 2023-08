Poll results: Best season four episode of Dark Side of the Ring?

Best season four episode of Dark Side of the Ring?

Bash at the Beach 2000 (19%, 73 Votes)

Bam Bam Bigelow (18%, 67 Votes)

Doink the Clown (15%, 55 Votes)

Chris and Tammy (12%, 44 Votes)

Marty Jannetty (10%, 38 Votes)

Magnum TA (6%, 24 Votes)

Adrian Adonis (6%, 23 Votes)

Junkyard Dog (6%, 22 Votes)

The Graham Dynasty (5%, 18 Votes)

Abdullah the Butcher (4%, 14 Votes)

Total Voters: 378