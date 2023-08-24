Notes on Bryan Danielson and QT Marshall

Aug 24, 2023

Photo Credit: AEW

– According to Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson is scheduled to be in the United Kingdom’s capital this weekend. It’s unsure what role Danielson will play in for the show or if he’s just set to be there because of the electricity going into the show.

– Also according to Fightful Select, QT Marshall has been in talks with AEW for reaching a new deal to remain with the company.

