Notes on Bryan Danielson and QT Marshall
– According to Fightful Select, Bryan Danielson is scheduled to be in the United Kingdom’s capital this weekend. It’s unsure what role Danielson will play in for the show or if he’s just set to be there because of the electricity going into the show.
– Also according to Fightful Select, QT Marshall has been in talks with AEW for reaching a new deal to remain with the company.
AAA Latin American Champ @QTMarshall will have a sit-down interview with @JRsBBQ TOMORROW on #AEWRampage Fyter Fest!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/mSQUcT0LW8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023