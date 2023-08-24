More changes to the All In 2023 card

Further changes were made to the All In card last night on Dynamite.

AR Fox, who was supposed to team up with Swerve Strickland against Sting and Darby Allin in a coffin match, has been taken out of the match. Instead, Christian Cage will now team up with Swerve.

The AEW World Trios titles will be on the line as well as The House of Black will defend against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Gunn seemingly retired a few weeks ago but during an in-ring promo he said that he was okay calling it quits until HOB attacked “his sons” and destroyed the boots he left. He warned HOB that Daddy Ass won’t be going to Wembley, but Bad Ass Billy Gunn will be.

Also, another match was added to the Zero Hour pre-show with Jack Perry defending the FTW title against Hook.

The All In card now has nine matches and two on the Zero Hour show.