Khan admits AEW locker room problem: “I can’t make everyone get along”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the history-making All In, AEW President Tony Khan admitted that he can’t make everyone in the AEW locker room get along with each other.

Khan said that he wants the best wrestlers and the best roster in AEW but with that comes certain headaches.

“And there may be some of them that don’t get along with each other backstage or on TV. It’s not ideal, but it’s a reality, and I can’t make everyone get along,” Khan said.

Things got quickly out of hand ever since CM Punk arrived in the promotion, first with his feud with Adam Page, then his All Out brawl, then shooting on Page again after he returned, the banning of individuals from Collision etc.

“I’m not sure it’s necessarily even in the best interest of pro wrestling for everybody to get along. But ideally, everybody is going to be able to focus on their matches and putting on the best shows for the fans,” Khan continued. “And I think that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve had really strong ratings. So even though…wrestlers backstage hate each other and don’t want to be friends with each other, I think we all agree this is a really exciting time for the company.”

Khan is often criticized for his inability to lead the locker room and letting the “inmates run the asylum.” There have been reports that when Punk returned on Collision, Khan was in gorilla position with the headset on standing on his feet and chanting “CM Punk,” rubbing some people the wrong way.