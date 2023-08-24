Impact Report, 8/24/23

Join us tonight for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins shortly. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call. This is the Emergence Go Home Show. The matches are being held in Chicago.

Impact World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) vs. Brian Myers

: Trinity vs. Jody Threat

Samuray Del Sol vs. Chris Sabin

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

Deaner vs. Laredo Kid

Match 1. PCO VS Raj Singh (with Shera) Carry over match from BTI

Bully Ray should be paying attention. PCO takes out Shera and then manhandles Singh, the event staff and then hits the DeAnimator on Singh from the top rope to the floor on a table. Bully interrupts the match from the tron. Bully tells PCO he won’t be there tonight because he isn’t safe. He says he will get to PCO on his terms and he will take him out.

No Contest

Match 2. Knockouts World Champion, Trinity VS Jody Threat

Threat has been on a roll and comes into the match with a lot of momentum, so does the champion, Trinity. They jockey for position to start the match. The two seem to show a lot of appreciation for each other. Trinity lands a hip toss off a whip. Threat lands a suplex for a 1 count. This is a not a title match apparently. The action picks us as the ladies start trading forearms. Threat gets the best of the exchange, but Trinity follows up with a kick to the head. She then hits a series of bulldogs. Threat recovers with a running clothesline from the corner. Threat then gets a two count off a driver. Threat went for an F5 and Trinity reverses it to a sit out plant. She then finishes off Threat with a sit out driver.

Winner by pinfall, World Champion, Trinity.

We get a Jake Something vignette. He will face IWGP Champion, Sonata.

We get a Terry Funk tribute next. This is a taped show, Impact may not have time to edit in a Bray Wyatt tribute, but I would like to pay my respect to Bray and also Terry. Prayers to their families. What a sad, sad week.

We get a vignette for World Champion, Alex Shelley.

Josh Alexander cuts a promo backstage. He says he has his sights set on the championship after Emergence.

Match 3. Deaner (with Kon) VS Laredo Kid

Kid controls Deaner with a front face lock. He then takes down Deaner a few times with arm drags and hiptosses. After a tilt a whirl backbreaker, Deaner bails. Kon interjects and creates enough of a distraction for Deaner to attack from behind. Back in the ring, Deaner snaps Kids neck and then bends his head over the turnbuckle. He continues working on the head and neck. Kid battles back and dropkicks Deaner off the top and slams him. After a two count, Deaner kicks out. Kid goes to the top and dives on Kon on the floor. Deaner catches Kid as he re-enters the ring with an antidote DDT and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Deaner

Deaner cuts a promo on Eric Young. Deaner says he left EY for dead once before. He is in control now. He says this story ends at Emergence. He wants a NO DQ match with EY.

We get a vignette promoting the Johnny Swinger match with Digital Media Champion, Kenny King at Emergence.

PCO is shown backstage looking for Bully Ray.

Match 4. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

Skyler comes out on the stick and cuts a promo on the city of Chicago. Obviously, he is making no friends. Ace and Skyler start the match. Ace gets backed into the Hands corner, where they work him over for a few minutes. Ace gets to a tag to Bey and they double team Skyler with a double stomp after a tandem takedown. Bey tags Ace back in and they hit the click click boom for a two count. Ace suplexes Skyler Bey returns with a legdrop. Back from break, Ace has Skyler still in trouble, but Ace ducks for a backdrop and pays for it. Hotch interferes as well. Hotch tags in and they double Ace with a couple elbow drops. The Good Hands work over Ace in the corner and make several tags. Ace breaks free from a Hotch submission and spin kicks him. Bey and Skyler tag in. Bey basement kicks Skyler. Bey lands a series of kicks and a sling shot DDT. Ace has an injured arm and the Good Hands land the favor. Bey makes the save. Bey hits a spring board famouser. Ace is still hurt, but he and Bey kick Hotch. After a Art of Finesse and a Fold it is over.

Winners, The ABC

World Tag Team Champions, Subculture cut an oversea promo on their match with the Rascalz at Emergence.

We get a video package about the new tag team of Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry.

We get a video package for the Trinity title defense at Emergence with 3 time, former champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

Match 5. Samuray Del Sol VS Chris Sabin

Del Sol is finally making his Impact in ring debut. He was known as Kalisto in WWE and Octagon Jr in Mexico. Del Sol starts quickly on Sabin. He is just as quick as Sabin and it shows. Sabin takes Del Sol down and starts working on the legs to slow him down. He lands a shin breaker and STF. Del Sol gets to the ropes, but then Sabin chop blocks the leg. Sabin then goes right back to a leg submission. Sabin releases on the 4 count, after Del Sol reaches the ropes. Both of these men want a shot at Lio Rush, The X Division Champion, Sabin will have his chance this Sunday. Back from break, Sabin delivers a neckbreaker. He then locks on an abdominal stretch. Sabin rolls the hold into a pin attempt. After a few back elbows, Sabin snaps Del Sol over and locks the front face lock back on. Del Sol gets to his feet and lands a flurry of kicks. He then rolls up Sabin and then Rannas him. Sol crossbodies Sabin off the top. Sabin blocks the Sarina Del Sol and DDT’s him. Del Sol’s leg gives out. Sabin hits a powerbomb into a float over STF. Del Sol fails to get to the rope and Sabin traps the arm and suplexes him. Del Sol barely kicks out. Del Sol hits the Sarina Del Sol out of nowhere. Sabin bails to the floor. Del Sol hurls himself to Sabin on the floor. They end up on the top. They crumble off. Sabin craddle shocks Sol for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Chris Sabin

The continuation of the Crazzy Steve interview.

Tom Hannifan is asked by Steve to carry his message. Steve says he is tired of being abandoned, and forgotten. He says he needs to be the plague. He starts to lose it and he squeezes Tom’s hand. He starts hurting Hannifan and production people. He says he is comfortable with everything. He clearly is losing his mind. This is a combination of Mankind’s interview with JR years ago and The Joker.

Knockouts Tag Champs Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly have a vignette.

We get a vignette for the Emergence match pitting Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards.

PCO is shown in a hotel, looking for Bully Ray.

Match 6. Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley VS Brian Myers

Myers looks to use his size to gain an advantage over the champion. Shelley’s partners, Lio Rush, Moose and Bully Ray are not at ringside. Shelley lands a knee on Myers arm off the top rope after the two fight for an advantage. Shelley works the arm of Myers for a few minutes. He then straight jackets Myers and surfs the back. Back from break, Myers is shown dropping a knee on the champ. He apparently was in control during the break. Myers dives to the corner, misses Shelley and hurts his shoulder. The two trade blows, but both are staggering. Myers appears to fighting with one arm. Shelley lands a flying forearm. Shelley then faceplants Myers and floats to the Border City Stretch. Myers reverses it for a two count. Myers lands two kicks and a DDT for another DDT. The champ barely kicks out. Myers then spears the champ for another long two count. Shelley lands a sliced bread and floats back to the BCS. Myers can’t get to the ropes and taps.

Winner and still Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley.

Bully and Moose jump the champion post match.

Lio Rush is shown jumping Chris Sabin backstage. Josh Alexander and Kushida try to help Shelley in the ring. The show ends with a wild brawl.