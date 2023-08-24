FTW Championship match added to All In pre-show

AEW has announced that Jack Perry will defend the FTW Championship against Hook on the All In Zero Hour pre-show. AEW now has 11 matches announced for All In. Here is the updated lineup for Sunday’s show from Wembley Stadium in London-

–AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

–AEW Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

–AEW “Real World Championship” Match: CM Punk (C) vs. Samoa Joe

–AEW World Trios Championship Match: House of Black (C) vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

–AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. Young Bucks

–Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland

–Stadium Stampede Match: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Pentagon Jr. & Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita

-Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

–FTW Championship Match: Jack Perry (C) vs. Hook — Zero Hour Pre-show

–ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole — Zero Hour Pre-show