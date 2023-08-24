FTW Championship match added to All In pre-show

Aug 24, 2023 - by Staff

AEW has announced that Jack Perry will defend the FTW Championship against Hook on the All In Zero Hour pre-show. AEW now has 11 matches announced for All In. Here is the updated lineup for Sunday’s show from Wembley Stadium in London-

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

AEW “Real World Championship” Match: CM Punk (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship Match: House of Black (C) vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. Young Bucks

Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland

Stadium Stampede Match: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Pentagon Jr. & Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita

-Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

FTW Championship Match: Jack Perry (C) vs. Hook — Zero Hour Pre-show

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole — Zero Hour Pre-show

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mike McGuirk

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal