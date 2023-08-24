Bray Wyatt passes away

Aug 24, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Triple H has announced that Bray Wyatt has passed away.

Bray Wyatt was only 36.

6 Responses

  1. Tony says:
    August 24, 2023 at 6:46 pm

    Damn damn damn that hurts sucks n more. Praying for family

  2. Scott Porter says:
    August 24, 2023 at 7:10 pm

    This is just so terribly sad.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    August 24, 2023 at 7:14 pm

    This is just… devastating. Totally out of nowhere just like Brodie Lee. So sad, shocking and unexpected. He was one of my favourites of all time, I really loved The Fiend character and was interested to see where his latest character would go. Such a shame and gone at such a young age. Only 6 years older than me, crazy.
    RIP Bray, you will be missed.

    I hope all the people that were crapping on him before WM when he left feel sick to their stomachs.

  4. Pete Marshall says:
    August 24, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    Very sad. Yesterday Terry funk passed and now Bray . Prayers for Brays family 🙏.

  5. James says:
    August 24, 2023 at 7:36 pm

    Any word on the cause of death? Could it be related to the undisclosed illness? If so, what is it?

  6. DB says:
    August 24, 2023 at 8:36 pm

    This is so tragic. His star was brighter than most, a talent that shone as bright as that of the greatest wrestling stars. R.I.P. Windham Rotunda. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

