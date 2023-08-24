Bray Wyatt passes away
Triple H has announced that Bray Wyatt has passed away.
Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their…
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023
Bray Wyatt was only 36.
Damn damn damn that hurts sucks n more. Praying for family
This is just so terribly sad.
This is just… devastating. Totally out of nowhere just like Brodie Lee. So sad, shocking and unexpected. He was one of my favourites of all time, I really loved The Fiend character and was interested to see where his latest character would go. Such a shame and gone at such a young age. Only 6 years older than me, crazy.
RIP Bray, you will be missed.
I hope all the people that were crapping on him before WM when he left feel sick to their stomachs.
Very sad. Yesterday Terry funk passed and now Bray . Prayers for Brays family 🙏.
Any word on the cause of death? Could it be related to the undisclosed illness? If so, what is it?
This is so tragic. His star was brighter than most, a talent that shone as bright as that of the greatest wrestling stars. R.I.P. Windham Rotunda. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans.