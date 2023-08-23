WWE releases are expected in the coming weeks

Aug 23, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

The Endeavor takeover of WWE is expected to take place by the end of next month.

PWInsider reports some high up sources believe it could take place by the middle of September and noted that almost immediately, you can expect to hear of employees departing.

There is a sense of doom and gloom among some WWE employees already as the feeling is that if you aren’t in the production studios or directly involved with WWE Talent, you could find yourself on the redundancy list and potentially let go.

