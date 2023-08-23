Paul Wight shares his thoughts on some people not liking Punk’s “attitude”

During an interview with DAZN.com, AEW’s Paul Wight said the following about CM Punk…

“A lot of people may not like Phil’s attitude. I’ve known Phil for a long time. We’ve been friends for a long time. Phil is super competitive and super driven. He expects a lot from himself, and he expects a lot from others around him. I think a lot in the beginning here is just a communication breakdown. People might not understand how passionate Phil is. Phil is a guy that’s going to let you know if he’s upset about something, and he’s not going to give a crap if he hurts your feelings. He’s not. He’s never been that way with me. If I’ve screwed up and done something, he’s letting me know right away, ‘What was I thinking?’ and it goes back and forth. I kind of have the same attitude. Not quite as intense as Phil, but mine is very business-oriented. What’s best for the program? What’s best for the overall show? A lot of times in a business, when you have this many incredible talents with this many egos, feathers are going to get rubbed the wrong way. There’s going to be conflict. I mean, it’s not Romper Room. This is a serious business with serious athletes, and everyone has to learn to communicate their passion in different ways. Still, the one thing that unequivocally nobody can deny is CM Punk brings star power.”

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)