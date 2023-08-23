News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. This will also serve as the go-home Dynamite episode for AEW All In. AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* The go-home Dynamite build for All In

* FTW Champion Jack Perry plans to retire the title

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend against The Hardys. If The Hardys win, they will replace Aussie Open on the All In Zero Hour pre-show to defend against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* Renee Paquette will conduct separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to discuss their All In matches

* All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

* The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will sit down for a face-to-face interview to discuss All In title match

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns

* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

* Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix