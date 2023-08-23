Hikaru Shida on Kenny Omega being a big supporter, plus a Big E note

– Hikaru Shida on Kenny Omega being a big supporter of Joshi:

“I always say that Japanese Joshi wrestling is the best in the world & he helped so much to show that to the world. Also, he can speak Japanese. So he helped so much with language too.”

– Big E (via “The Ten Count” with Steve Fall):

“It’s really been humbling after a year and a half of not being on TV, that people are still asking about me and they want me to return. It’s been cool to see people haven’t forgotten, so, thank you for not forgetting.”