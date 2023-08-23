Cash Wheeler case is “an inconclusive situation” according to Khan

AEW President Tony Khan faced the press yesterday ahead of All In and was quickly, and as expected, he was met with a Cash Wheeler question.

Wheeler was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm last week, putting the FTR vs Young Bucks match in jeopardy.

Luckily for Wheeler, the judge did not take his passport during his arraignment and was out on a $2,500 bond with no travel restrictions imposed on him.

The Wheeler road rage incident happened last month but only came to light when he was arrested last week. Tony Khan admitted that he didn’t know about the situation for long but did not want to give a date when he found out about it. The majority of the talent only found out when the news hit the web.

Khan said from what he saw so far it is “an inconclusive situation” and they don’t have all the facts in hand at the moment, which is why they are dealing with this incident differently than other incidents which required immediate punishment.

He said that they’re keeping an eye out on any developments but the much-anticipated match at All In remains a go.