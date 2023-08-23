Angelina Love doesn’t believe Billy Gunn is retired

Angelina Love doesn’t buy that Billy Gunn is retired following his apparent goodbye back in July. Gunn seemingly retired following The House of Black’s victory over The Acclaimed and Gunn on the July 22nd episode of Collision, leaving his boots in the ring. Love was asked about the situation during a recent Captain’s Corner virtual signing and said she thinks he will get a “real” retirement match. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Gunn’s “retirement”:

“I don’t think [Billy Gunn is actually retired]. He’s going to have a real retirement and a real retirement match where we know it’s coming and he can be celebrated.”

On her previous work with Gunn:

“We were just like, ‘What is going on in life? This man was in DX and now he’s in our little girl group in TNA.’ So crazy, and he loved it, too. He embraced it and we still are all very close to this day.”



