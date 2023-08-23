Adam Cole Says Winning Titles At ‘All In’ Would Be Highlight Of Career

TMZ shared:

Adam Cole could leave Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday with two titles … a night that he tells TMZ Sports would be the “highlight of my career!”

Cole — who spent nine months on the shelf after suffering a serious concussion in May 2022 — is challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship … and Adam says, “The excitement is through the roof for everybody involved.”

“It’d be the highlight of my career. It would mean absolutely everything to me,” Cole said of winning the World Championship at “All In” after the long hiatus.

“To now be in this situation where I am wrestling one of my good buddies again for the AEW World Title, in the main event of one of the biggest shows of all time, It’s amazing!”

Of course, Cole joined AEW in 2021 … after becoming a star in WWE. Adam and MJF are two of the most popular wrestlers in the promotion, and have an interesting relationship. They’re friends, but also rivals.

In fact, the two battled to a 30-minute draw on AEW Dynamite in June … and later became tag team partners. They’ve had so much success together, the guys are opening this weekend’s show with a match with the Ring of Honor tag team title on the line.

If you’re keeping track at home … Adam and MJF are going to team up together to start the night, and end the night by beating the hell out of each other.

“When we teamed, no, I did not expect the audience to be so invested not in Adam Cole versus MJF, but Adam Cole and MJF together. Which that kind of took a life of its own and it’s absolutely wild.”

Cole continued … “I do understand why as far as the chemistry that me and him have. I think we both have a very similar thought process when it comes to pro wrestling and what we think makes a really, really exciting pro wrestling angle, match, show, etc.”

“So, it’s been very, very cool. I’m glad the fans have latched on to it.”

Adam had a message for all those fans … tune into “All In,” ’cause “It’s going to be one for the ages. Trust me!”