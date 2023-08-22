Updates on Ronda Rousey and Nick Aldis

– As seen during the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE, Ronda Rousey was defeated by Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the match was Rousey’s farewell “at least for now” and she’s not expected back at any specific date.

While speaking to SI.com, UFC’s Dana White was asked about rumors of Rousey potentially making a UFC comeback. Here was what White had to say…

“There’s no shot. She’s accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it. Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

– Nick Aldis is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Aldis is at tonight’s show in his continued tryout as a producer for the company.