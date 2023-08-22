Updates on Nia Jax and Odyssey Jones

– WWE creative is yet to come up with plans for Odyssey Jones despite the company drafting the big man to Raw a few months ago. Fightful Select has reported as much in one of the outlet’s ‘Select Portions’ updates, noting that there haven’t been any “significant plans” drawn up for Jones since he was sent to the main roster. There is currently no word, either, on why WWE opted to send him from NXT to Raw.

– Booker T (via his Hall Of Fame Podcast) wants Nia Jax to Come back to WWE ….

“I don’t think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla, that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything. I think if Nia Jax gets the championship, she’d have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Nia Jax come back and do something big.”

–