Tony Khan says All In PPV advance is already top two in AEW history

Appearing on CNBC’s Street Signs to promote this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was over the moon with the PPV advances for the show, noting that this could very well be their biggest PPV ever.

Khan said that pre-purchases for All In are really strong and their biggest one in years, even going to say it’s in their top two ever. All Out in 2021 is still the company’s biggest PPV in terms of buys with over 205,000 buys.

With over 80,000 tickets distributed, Khan said that ticket sales are hovering around the $10 million mark, also an all-time record for All Elite Wrestling.

With merchandise expected to fly off the shelves, gate money, and PPV revenue, Khan said that this show will make a lot of money for the company.

Speaking about the United Kingdom market, Khan then took a subtle dig at WWE by saying that all major business metrics point that AEW is the industry leader in the country.