Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.591 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 9.44% from last week’s 1.757 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 9.09% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. The 0.50 key demo rating represents 654,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.27% from the 713,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. This was RAW’s lowest total audience since January 16, and the lowest key demo rating since the post-Money In the Bank episode on July 3. This week’s total audience was below the 2022 average, while the key demo rating is above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 9.44% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 9.09% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 20.64% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW aired from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, with the following line-up announced head of time – The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura revealing what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins the week before, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Chad Gable. The main event ended up being Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match, which turned into Owens, Zayn and Cody Rhodes vs. Balor, Priest and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.