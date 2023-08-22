Rating/viewership for last Friday’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s live Edge 25th Anniversary Celebration edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.094 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is down 0.14% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.097 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with the previous week’s 0.55 rating. This past week’s 0.55 key demo rating represents 723,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 0.42% from the 720,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.55 key demo rating drew the previous week.

Like the week before, Friday’s SmackDown was preempted in several markets due to NFL pre-season games. The week before was preempted in 18 markets, while Friday’s SmackDown was preempted in the following 10 markets: Atlanta, GA; Binghamton, NY; Birmingham, AL; Burlington, VT; Charlotte, NC; Columbia, SC; Lima, OH; Louisville, KY; Myrtle Beach, SC; Wilmington, NC. In all preempted markets, SmackDown aired either on a delay or on an affiliated broadcast network, and all preempted airings are counted by Nielsen in the number reported above. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year so far for FOX airings, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three other episodes. Friday’s show drew less than the 2022 FOX average in viewership, but the key demo rating was above the 2022 average. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 0.14% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.48% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 17.02% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the SmackDown 1200 show.

Friday’s Edge 25th Anniversary Celebration edition of SmackDown on FOX aired live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley, The Grayson Waller Effect with Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, plus Edge vs. Sheamus for the first time ever, which was the main event.