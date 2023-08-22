Rating/viewership for last Friday’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 416,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 4.52% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 398,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 13.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 169,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.07% from the 199,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the thirteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year, tied with four other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. To compare, the 2022 Fight for The Fallen episode, which aired on July 29, drew 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key demographic. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 4.52% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 13.33% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 9.76% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 8.33% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped post-Quake By The Lake episode.

Friday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Rey Fenix vs. Komander in the opener, ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defending against Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page, Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, which was the main event.