News for tonight’s NXT Heatwave episode
The 2023 WWE NXT Heatwave show will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-
–NXT Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)
–NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)
-Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
-Ava vs. Ivy Nile
-Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria
NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will also appear tonight.
Our live NXT coverage will begin at 8 PM EST tonight.