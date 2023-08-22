Kurt Angle documentary to premiere on Peacock on September 2

The Kurt Angle documentary, titled Angle, will premiere on September 2 exclusively on Peacock.

This is not a WWE production and it was produced independently by the team behind Team Foxcatcher and Jiro Dreams of Sushi but WWE acquired the documentary from them and did some changes along the way.

Originally, the documentary was going to focus solely on Angle’s amateur wrestling career but after WWE bought the whole thing, the documentary was slightly changed to tackle Angle’s WWE career as well.

Part of the agreement made before the purchase took place was for the documentary to air on Peacock.