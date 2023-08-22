Fozzy to perform at All In

Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England will feature a live performance by Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy.

Jericho has announced that Fozzy will perform his “Judas” theme song as he walks to the ring for his non-title match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. As seen in the video below, Jericho noted that for the first time ever, he will sing himself to the ring while Fozzy plays live.

Fozzy will also play their biggest headlining show ever during AEW All In Weekend in London as they will be at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Friday night at 7pm. Massive Wagons and Kris Barras are the supporting acts on Friday’s Fozzy show. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. VIP Packages are also still available with general admission seating, a photo op and signed photo with the band, two autographed items that you bring, early hassle-free merchandise shopping, and a private Soundcheck Experience that includes a mini-set of Fozzy and classic rock songs.

HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023