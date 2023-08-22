Cash Wheeler expected to work All In

As noted, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler was arrested last Friday morning after turning himself in on a warrant related to a road rage incident from late July. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a third degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Wheeler was released from jail on a $2,500 bond on Friday afternoon, and was not put under any travel restrictions.

In an update, a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that despite the arrest, Wheeler is expected to be at All In on Sunday as FTR defends the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.

It was noted that Sports Illustrated has confirmed that The Bucks vs. FTR is still happening, at least as of now. While there has been some speculation on Wheeler’s status for All In, the company moved forward with the storyline on Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision, and the two teams were announced for a face-to-face interview on this Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, which will also serve as the go-home Dynamite for All In.

All In will mark the third bout between The Bucks and FTR, with the rivalry tied at 1-1. Barrasso pointed to how there has been considerable distraction surrounding the Wheeler incident and because of that, the two teams will have to work extra hard to ensure fans are just as invested in what happens between the ropes.