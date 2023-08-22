Booker T: “I don’t think Edge is going to AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who wrestled against Edge at Wrestlemania 18, commented on the rumors of Edge potentially signing with AEW during his podcast…

“I don’t think Edge is going to AEW. Me personally, I think Edge’s bump card, I think thats why he had his last match. His bump card is like, I think he’s sick and tired of taking bumps. I know who it feels to be in that zone taking bumps. Edge is a guy getting up there in age and I think he wants to enjoy the fruits of the labor. But a check, like a couple million to ask him to do nothing. Hey, you never know.”