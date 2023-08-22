Backstage Update On Possible Jeff Jarrett vs. Grado Match At AEW ALL IN

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Jeff Jarrett did an interview with the professional wrestler Grado while he was making a promotional appearance for the AEW All In event.

Jarrett ended up hitting Grado with his signature guitar during the appearance, which led to rumors that a match between both stars would be set up for All In.

Grado and Jeff Jarrett have a history together, and Jarrett betrayed Grado at ICW Fear & Loathing XI in 2018. Jarrett, who was serving as the referee for Grado and James Storm’s match, used a guitar to hit Grado over the head, which contributed to Storm’s victory.

According to the sources that PWMania.com has spoken to, the Jarrett vs. Grado match is not on the internal line-up for All In and has never been on the internal line-up for the event.

If nothing changes between now and then, it won’t even be considered, which means that fans will miss out on the potential spine-tingling Madonna ‘Like a Prayer’ moment that has the potential to be a truly iconic moment in AEW history.

There has been a lot of demand from fans for the match to be scheduled for this weekend’s event, but as things stand right now, there is no indication that this will actually take place.