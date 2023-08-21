News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Aug 21, 2023 - by Staff

The Road to Payback continues as tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

Trish Stratus is also scheduled for tonight, while Kevin Owens is advertised to return to TV from his rib injury.

