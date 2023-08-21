News for tonight’s WWE Raw
The Road to Payback continues as tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre
* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable
Trish Stratus is also scheduled for tonight, while Kevin Owens is advertised to return to TV from his rib injury.