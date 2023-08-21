New movie featuring John Cena, Freelance, out on October 8

John Cena will not only be back in WWE next month but he’ll also be back in theaters the following month with his new movie Freelance.

Set to be released in theaters across the United States on October 8, Freelance is about an ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis, played by Cena, who is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington, played by Alison Brie, as she interviews the ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator, Juan Venegas, portrayed by Juan Pablo Raba. When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle and each other in order to make it out alive!

Alice Eve, Marton Csokas, and Christian Slater are also in the leading roles. Freelance, from production companies Endurance Media and Sentient Entertainment, is directed by Pierre Morel and written by Jacob Lentz.

The red-band trailer can be viewed below.