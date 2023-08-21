MJF: “Pro Wrestling Is Winning”

Aug 21, 2023 - by Staff

MJF made the following comments on X/Twitter this afternoon after WWE announced WrestleMania 40 ticket sales and AEW has set a new record with All In ticket sales:

“Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning. #Betterthanyou”

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in the main event of All In on Sunday. Before that, MJF & Cole will team up to challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the All In pre-show.

