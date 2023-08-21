LA Knight on being compared to The Rock and Steve Austin

LA Knight was called out by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock. In a follow-up podcast, Nash questioned Knight’s drawing power and said “why didn’t he get over anywhere else?”

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Knight addressed people comparing him to wrestlers such as Rock and Steve Austin…

“It doesn’t matter. I’ve heard that since the very beginning. I’ve heard that since I started in 2003. You know, when I first started, people would say, ‘Oh, he sounds like The Rock or he sounds like Austin, or even my very first set of gear, I think it was like my second set of gear when I was in Ohio, I had red and yellow, ‘Oh, he’s being Hulk Hogan.’ Everybody’s always going to make a comparison of some sort. I’m 100% influenced by those guys, absolutely. I’m influenced by Flair. I’m influenced by Savage. I’m influenced by Jake the Snake. I’m influenced by other entities outside of wrestling. I’m influenced by musical artists and by actors. So I mean, yeah, all that stuff’s in there. At the end of the day, you put all that together, you get that conglomeration, you got yourself LA Knight.”

“I got to tell you what. Look at what I’m doing and people say that maybe my cadence sounds like somebody, or maybe my tone sounds like somebody. Brother, I’m watching people do gimmicks from 20 years ago just straight up, hand signals and exact catchphrases and dressing just like the guys and all this kind of stuff to where it’s like, wait a minute, I’m getting called out?” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)