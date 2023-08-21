John Cena returning to WWE

WWE has announced that John Cena will work the Friday 9/1 SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, and the WWE Superstar Spectacle event from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Friday 9/8.

Cena has not wrestled since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April. He then made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in July to offer support for a future WrestleMania event in England.

There’s no word yet on if Cena will be wrestling next month.