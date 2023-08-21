Edge praises Sheamus following match on Smackdown

In a post on Instagram, WWE Hall of Famer Edge praised Sheamus for this past Friday’s Smackdown, where the two wrestled in their first one-on-one match on Edge’s 25th year anniversary.

“Full circle pints of Guinness. From Dublin to Toronto and 19 years in between. Back now after an amazing trip home to Toronto. What can I say?” said Edge.

“I’ll take that experience with me to the grave. Toronto you brought it. Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other,” he continued.