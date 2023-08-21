Cody Rhodes on AEW’s AEW All event, Cornette has a suggestion for Tony Khan

– Jim Cornette says Tony Khan would be wise to pay Ronda Rousey millions dollars to put over Jade Cargill:

“Her versus Jade, god damn you know I’d watch that, that has epic awfulness written all over it. I can’t say, Tony does strange things, so I can’t say that he wouldn’t do it… I mean it’s crazy enough, maybe he will. ‘Yeah here Ronda, five million dollars, just put Jade over in 10 minutes,’ why not?”

– During a Reddit AMA, Cody Rhodes discussed AEW All In at Wembley

“I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there. I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my Sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves.”