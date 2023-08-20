Tony Khan puts over Sting’s AEW run, Jade Cargill responds to a “fan” on Twitter

– In an interview with “The Chase McCabe Show,” Tony Khan calls AEW Run The Greatest In Sting’s Career

“When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He’s one of the all-time legends. He’s one of my all-time favorites. Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he’s on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW.”

– Jade Cargill tells the dudes leaving creepy comments to stop thirsting over her thigh

This deserves its own post. 🥂🪩 pic.twitter.com/FltVL9MFxR — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) August 19, 2023