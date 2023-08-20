Sami Callihan: “Deonna Purrazzo has to be up there, male or female”

During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan discussed Deonna Purrazzo being one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Callihan on Purrazzo being one of the best technically in the ring: “You want to talk about one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Deonna Purrazzo has to be up there, male or female. Any ethnicity, any way of life, Deonna Purrazzo – when it comes down to pound-for-pound for professional wrestlers, is one of the best technical wrestlers on the planet. Like I say that all the time.”

On why it shouldn’t be called intergender wrestling anymore: “Look, I’ve said this many times, many interviews before. I don’t even it should be called intergender wrestling at this point. There’s just professional wrestling. You look at Marvel, you look at DC, you look at all these different things and pop culture, and that’s extremely relevant right now, and when you see Black Widow fighting the Incredible Hulk or Miss Marvel fighting Loki or whoever I know that’s not the people they fight but you get the explanation. Like it’s not called intergender fighting in the superhero realm, and I think professional wrestling is the exact same thing. I think it should just be called professional wrestling at this point.”