Natalya would like The Great Khali to return at WWE Superstar Spectacle

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Natalya said that she wanted to see The Great Khali return to WWE at Superstar Spectacle. The event happens in India on September 8.

She said: “Oh, I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He’s a very good friend of mine, he’s beloved in India, and he’s also a WWE Hall Of Famer, but he’s so special, and he’s such a special person, and you think about the work he’s done in WWE, and the work he’s done in Hollywood. When Khali [was in WWE], we would travel together, and anywhere we went, somebody would approach Khali, and they would be like, ‘Sir, we know you from this or that or WWE or The Longest Yard.’ He never, ever turned down a photo, he took a picture with everyone, and I can’t tell you how many swarms of people would come up to him and [ask for a picture.] It didn’t matter if it was two in the morning, it didn’t matter if it was at a Denny’s, it didn’t matter if it was at an airport, he would stop for every one. He’s very gracious and grateful for his fans, and he’s a very good friend, and I’d love to see him back.“