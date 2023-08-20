Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2 live on FITE today

Live tonight from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls. The show will air exclusively on FITE.TV starting at 5PM ET. The full card is as follows:

Alex Shelley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Impact World title; Giulia vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Gisele Shaw vs Momo Kohgo in a four-way match for the Strong Women’s title; Bushi vs Chris Sabin vs El Desperado vs Frankie Kazarian vs Kevin Knight vs Mao vs Rich Swann vs Yoh in an eight-way scramble; Douki vs Sami Callihan; Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey; Zack Sabre Jr and Shane Haste vs Moose and Eddie; TJP and Francesco Akira vs Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita; Ace Austin, Alex Coughlin, Chris Bey, Clark Connors, David Finlay, and Kenta) vs El Phantasmo, Josh Alexander, PCO, The DKC, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa in a 12-man tag team match.

The pre-show will also have Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, and Heath vs Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato in a six-man tag team match; and Kenny King vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the Impact Digital Media title.