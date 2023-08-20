Gunther reflects on his first NFL experience

Aug 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: @Gunther_AUT

GUNTHER gives his thoughts on his first NFL experience.

The Ring General was in attendance for the preseaon matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns this past Thursday and has taken to social media to share his views of the game, which he refuses to call football.

My first NFL experience. Incredible athletes, more advertisement than competition, more stop and go than the traffic on the way there. I refuse to call it Football. Incredible Stadium, very much suited for the best Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time. Thank you.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gemma Jewels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal