Arianna Grace places in top 20 during Miss Universe Canada

NXT star Arianna Grace placed in the top 20 at the Miss Universe Canada event which took place yesterday and streamed live on Vimeo.

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, wrote on X, “Rehabbing my ACL injury was very difficult, so while I was forced to be out of the ring I decided to pursue this and tonight – I did the damn thing! So fulfilled, proud and ready to return to the ring a new woman!”

She also posted two videos, walking the runway in a bikini and in a dress.

Grace is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella.