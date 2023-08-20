Alex Shelley on his favorite tag team to wrestle

Alex Shelley discusses his love of tag team wrestling.

The IMPACT World Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, where he called tag team wrestling a treat that he enjoys now that he’s mainly a singles wrestler. Shelley is famously in two tag teams, the Motor-City Machine Guns with Chris Sabin and the TimeSplitters with KUSHIDA.

Anytime I can be in a TimeSplitters match, or Machine Guns match or a Time Machine match that’s, that’s a treat. But with the schedule as it is right now and IMPACT kind of spreading its wings and branching out because we have the UK tour coming up, and I think there’s going to be more international shows coming forth in the next year. It’s just a matter of finding the time to do it.

One team Shelley misses wrestling is the Young Bucks.

I miss wrestling [The Young Bucks.] They’re my favorite tag team to wrestle. The Bucks at one point, I remember 2016, I think, they called me their best opponent. I was really taken by that, but I think it’s true. Our chemistry, it was just awesome.

Another team he hopes to face is FTR.

FTR, of course, I’d love to wrestle those guys, just because Jim Cornette helped basically finesse The Machine Guns or kind of finish us off, and I think they’d probably appreciate a lot of the things we learned from him. So there are so many great teams out there. Yeah, just a matter of finding the time to do it.