Tidbits: Vince McMahon, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Edge

– ECW Founder Tod Gordon revealed in a recent interview that Vince McMahon made himself ECW Champion because he didn’t like fans chanting ECW at his shows and wanted them to hate it.

– “The Bucks were originally set to team with Hangman Page against The newly aligned Dark Order & The Righteous at ALL IN” (VOW)

– Cody Rhodes announces he will be on Reddit Monday.

Got questions for the American Nightmare? He's got answers. Join @CodyRhodes for a Reddit AMA, Monday at 2:30pm ET in r/squaredcircle. pic.twitter.com/jixUyKVacz — Peacock (@peacock) August 18, 2023

– WWE Shop is selling the Edge 25th Anniversary Signature Series Replica Title Belt.