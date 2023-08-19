Tidbits: Vince McMahon, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Edge
– ECW Founder Tod Gordon revealed in a recent interview that Vince McMahon made himself ECW Champion because he didn’t like fans chanting ECW at his shows and wanted them to hate it.
– “The Bucks were originally set to team with Hangman Page against The newly aligned Dark Order & The Righteous at ALL IN” (VOW)
– Cody Rhodes announces he will be on Reddit Monday.
Got questions for the American Nightmare? He's got answers.
Join @CodyRhodes for a Reddit AMA, Monday at 2:30pm ET in r/squaredcircle.
— Peacock (@peacock) August 18, 2023
– WWE Shop is selling the Edge 25th Anniversary Signature Series Replica Title Belt.
EDGE GETTING A CUSTOM BELT OMG
— chey⚡️ (@meloismone) August 18, 2023