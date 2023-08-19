Tidbits: Vince McMahon, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Edge

– ECW Founder Tod Gordon revealed in a recent interview that Vince McMahon made himself ECW Champion because he didn’t like fans chanting ECW at his shows and wanted them to hate it.

– “The Bucks were originally set to team with Hangman Page against The newly aligned Dark Order & The Righteous at ALL IN” (VOW)

Cody Rhodes announces he will be on Reddit Monday.

– WWE Shop is selling the Edge 25th Anniversary Signature Series Replica Title Belt.

