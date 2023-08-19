Notes on Baron Corbin and Gunther

– At The Great American Bash, Gable Steveson got a less than favorable reaction as fans chanted “You’re not Angle”. While speaking with Haus of Wrestling, Baron Corbin suggested that he could have got the fans to chant for Steveson but decided to let the audience have fun instead.

He said:

“And when my music hit, I got that kind of 50/50-like, we’re booing you because we boo you but also got like a good cheer, but by the time the match had started, it was 100% for me, and 100% not into what he was doing. I thought I had a chance to be able to turn it back the other way, and I just got to the point it was like, I can’t fight it. I mean, otherwise, they’re just gonna hate this. So let’s just go and let them have fun, and they were definitely behind me; it was awesome.”

– While speaking to Wrestling News, Intercontinental Champion Gunther was asked how he feels about potentially The Honky Tonk Man record for longest IC Title reign in history.

He said:

“Yeah, that’s crazy, right? It’s nothing that I ever, like, wrote on my wall and be like, you gotta achieve that. It’s just more or less a side effect of it, but that’s still the future. I still gotta go through Saturday first.”