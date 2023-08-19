The Bloodline storyline is set to continue on next week’s WWE SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. Paul Heyman revealed during this week’s SmackDown that Jimmy will be appearing next Friday. Heyman announced on Twitter earlier in the day that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had authorized him to give an update on the status of The Bloodline, but his backstage interview with Kayla Braxton went nowhere until Heyman took a phone call. The person on the other line informed him of Jimmy’s return next week, and then hung up on him while he was trying to speak. WWE has confirmed Jimmy for next week’s SmackDown, but the WWE website only has Solo Sikoa advertised. The arena website has Sikoa and Jey Uso advertised.

Last week’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown saw Reigns celebrate his Tribal Combat win over Jey, which happened after an assist from Jimmy. Jimmy denied Reigns’ invitation to acknowledge him on last week’s SmackDown, and then Jey laid his brother out with a superkick. Jey also got into it with Reigns and Sikoa, and ended up getting the best of them. Jey then “quit” as he announced that he is done with WWE and The Bloodline as the show went off the air. WWE has since moved Jey to their Alumni roster. Reigns is not currently advertised for any upcoming WWE shows, while Jimmy, Jey and Solo are advertised for several upcoming TV tapings and live events. There’s speculation on WWE doing Uso vs. Uso at Payback on September 2, perhaps with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the special referee, but some believe that they will hold off on doing the first Brother vs. Brother match in this feud.

In more news for next week’s SmackDown from Louisville, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Grayson Waller in non-title action.

This week’s SmackDown saw Waller interview Mysterio and Santos Escobar on The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller tried causing issues between the LWO members, but they shut him down. Austin Theory, who injured Escobar and lost the title to Mysterio the week before, then interrupted and demanded Adam Pearce come out and give him the title back. Pearce then came out, but LA Knight was right behind him, to a massive pop from the Toronto crowd. This led to Knight vs. Theory to determine the first challenger to Mysterio, and Theory won that match due to interference by The Miz, who was on commentary. WWE has not announced when Theory vs. Mysterio for the title will take place, but Mysterio will face Waller in a non-title match next week.