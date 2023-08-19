LA Knight: “I think everybody’s threatened by me”

On a recent appearance with WWE’s The Bump, LA Knight shared his thoughts on his current rivalry with The Miz (per Fightful). Knight explained that Miz, along with the rest of the WWE roster, recognizes the threat he poses via his increasing popularity and accomplishments, placing all of them in a defensive position in the face of his rise.

On how The Miz and other talent are reacting to his standing at the company:

“I think everybody’s threatened by me, and he’s no different than everybody else. Everybody sees what’s happening, and nobody’s ever seen anything like this. You go ahead and look at the fact that I came in on the scene last October, and out of nowhere, this has been the quickest, I mean the most intense rise that I’ve probably ever seen in WWE history, and I’ve been paying attention to it for a good long time. So I think that everybody sees that, everybody recognizes that, and he’s just as threatened as anybody. You look at a guy who’s probably in the twilight of his career, and now he’s looking like, ‘Ah, man, this guy, who does he think he is?’ I’ll tell you who I think I am. I’m the guy who’s gonna take over this whole damn thing.”