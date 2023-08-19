CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe official for AEW All In
Samoa Joe is immediately attacked by his opponent named Golden Vampire before the match. Vampire beats down Joe and then lays him out with a GTS. Vampire reveals himself to be CM Punk and Punk tells Joe “I accept b*tch”
And it’s official; Samoa Joe vs CM Punk got the Real World Championship
It’s official!#ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe vs @CMPunk for the #RealWorldChampionship at #AEWAllIn!
LIVE on PPV Sunday, August 27, from @wembleystadium in London!
6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT pic.twitter.com/uRcjsAqAuE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
.@SamoaJoe wanted an answer and well… @CMPunk gave him one#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/cuYnq0N6mO
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 20, 2023