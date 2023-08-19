CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe official for AEW All In

Aug 19, 2023 - by staff

Samoa Joe is immediately attacked by his opponent named Golden Vampire before the match. Vampire beats down Joe and then lays him out with a GTS. Vampire reveals himself to be CM Punk and Punk tells Joe “I accept b*tch”

And it’s official; Samoa Joe vs CM Punk got the Real World Championship

