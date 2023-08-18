Wrestlers Who Have A History With Casinos

When you think about wrestling, you probably imagine macho guys talking tough and throwing punches in a ring or cage with style. But those wrestlers you see in the ring are more than just characters–they also have lives outside of wrestling.

In fact, there are quite a few wrestlers who have tried their hand at online gambling or have had some kind of connection with casinos at some point before, during, or after their wrestling careers.

For some, it’s just a hobby, while for others, it’s a way to earn extra money through endorsements and winning prizes. Over the years, there have been many cases of wrestlers getting involved with casinos, and here are a few notable ones.

John Cena, the Poker Enthusiast

In addition to his wrestling career, WWE champion John Cena has ventured into other interests during his downtime. Beyond his roles in acting and entertainment, Cena developed a strong connection with the world of casinos and poker. During his prime in the WWE, Cena’s fascination with poker took hold as he watched the World Series of Poker on TV, being drawn to the allure of the poker boom in the 2000s.

He drew parallels between the rise of Texas Hold’em and the popularity of wrestling in the 1980s, emphasising the emergence of distinct personalities in both realms. Cena tried his hand at online casino games, adopting the moniker “JohnCena Pro” on PokerStars US and participating in numerous poker tournaments.

While he enjoyed the virtual tables, Cena was also a fan of poker home games, although he admitted to being cautious about playing with seasoned pros. Despite his success in WWE, Cena maintained a humble attitude at the poker tables, acknowledging his vulnerability under pressure.



Rey Mysterio and Sycuan Casino

In 2016, the vibrant partnership between Sycuan Casino and San Diego’s beloved wrestling legend, Rey Mysterio Jr., came to life with a bang. This Mexican-American wrestler, deeply rooted in the city he calls home, teamed up with the long-standing casino for an exciting collaboration. Rey Mysterio Jr. not only embraced the role of a promotional powerhouse but also lent his charismatic presence to various events and appearances alongside the casino.

Sycuan Casino’s General Manager, John Dinius, highlighted Rey’s unique ability to connect with the local community, making him a natural fit as the face of the partnership. Their joint venture wasn’t new territory, as Rey had played a pivotal role in the casino’s successful branding campaign, “Play. Win. Together.”

His voice echoed through the airwaves in the casino’s Spanish-language radio commercial, and even more thrillingly, the famed luchador graced the screens of a new television ad. Rey Mysterio Jr. didn’t just promote the casino – he was genuinely drawn to its top-notch customer service and entertainment offerings, referring to Sycuan Casino as his personal urban escape.

Dana White Can’t Get Enough

Dana White, the head of the UFC, is quite a fan of casinos and gambling, especially in his new hometown of Las Vegas. Known for his knack for gambling, the former pro wrestler had his fair share of winning big bucks within the city’s lively casinos.

However, his daring gambling style has even led to him being banned from casinos like Wynn and Palms. Interestingly, not everyone knows that Dana White is a skilled blackjack player. He’s been known to place hefty bets and consistently walk away with impressive winnings, causing some casinos to politely ask him to hold back due to his knack for raking in sizable sums.

Rumours have circulated about him winning up to $7 million in just one night during his fortunate streaks. Despite whispers of his blacklisting from certain elite Las Vegas casinos due to his high-stakes approach, Dana White continues to indulge his gambling passion when his busy schedule allows.

LA Knight’s Ticket to Fame

LA Knight, the accomplished wrestler known for his charismatic presence in the ring, didn’t have an easy path to stardom. Before making waves in the world of professional wrestling, he dabbled in various gigs to make ends meet.

From his early days in Cincinnati, he ventured into acting with roles, even taking on a part in a regional casino commercial as a masseuse, earning a quick $800. Despite facing setbacks and a failed move to LA, Knight persevered. This casino commercial jump started his career, and his journey eventually led him across the country, where he made a brief appearance on Animal Planet and eventually a modest role on Brooklyn 99.

While his casino role didn’t grant him the spotlight he envisioned, his dedication and hard work paid off. Now, LA Knight stands as one of wrestling’s hottest performers, proving that persistence and determination can lead to success in both the entertainment industry and the wrestling ring.